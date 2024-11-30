CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Arizona man jumps out of roller coaster

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Video captured a terrifying incident at an Arizona amusement park: A man made a quick decision to jump off a roller coaster ride after he realized there was a problem with his lap bar.

A celebration at Castles N' Coasters Sunday nearly tuend tragic for one Valley man.

"Yeah it was just adrenaline. And I didn't want to die that day," said the man, who did not want to be identified.

The man described the terrifying moment when his lap bar was unlocked.

"I heard a click noise that was different from the chain taking us up the hill, and I checked my lap bar and it released," the man shared.

Video captured showed the moment he stood up in his seat and jump onto the emergency staircase with just seconds to spare.

He believes he could've been killed if it wasn't for his quick thinking.

"It could have been one of the 11 year olds. It could have been somebody younger, it could have been somebody older, not as agile, right?" the man expressed.

He says the manager offered him a refund and took a report but feels like his concerns were not heard.

Here in Arizona, the state does not oversee regulations of amusement park rides but requires rides to be inspected at least once a year.

State law says it's up to municipalities and counties to enforce compliance.

"100% more regulation within the state. Um, better training for the employees. I think that actually them checking the bars themselves, making sure that they're actually latched," the man added.

Castles N' Coasters was reached out several times to get in touch with the manager or the owner, but they did not comment on the incident.