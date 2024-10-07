NAU students vacate dorm following bat infestation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Some students at Northern Arizona University (NAU) in Flagstaff have learned a hard lesson last week.

The university closed their dormitory last week after several bats, including one that tested positive for rabies, was found inside the building.

The school had to relocate more than 500 students from the dorm, which mostly houses freshmen and sophomores.

Students began moving out their stuff on Friday, and the relocation was expected to last through the weekend.

No one has been hurt.

University officials are encouraging students to call for help if they see any bats in their rooms or in any common areas.