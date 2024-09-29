Brush Fire in Arizona causes evacuation orders

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Crews are working to contain a fire burning in Arizona's Gila River Indian Community.

The fire is burning in District 6 of the Gila River Indian Community and is causing a large plume of smoke in the west valley.

Officials say the fire has burned 415 acres and is 0% contained, as of Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time, and officials note that no structures have been affected by the fire.

However, several power lines were affected.

Crews are using an air tanker to drop fire retardant and their strategy to fight the fire is expected to be reassessed.

Evacuations orders are in place and anyone in District 6 is being asked to go to the District 7 Multipurpose Building for shelter.

All evacuees are being asked to stay where they are and not return to their homes "for the time being."