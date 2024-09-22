One person dead, one missing after going underwater in Arizona river

FORT McDOWELL, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police say one person is dead and another is missing after going underwater at Salt River in Arizona on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, two people went underwater at the Salt River. One was pronounced dead, and the other is missing. Farhad Azimi says he knows them both.

"I feel bad for these two guys because their family loved them, they loved them, they never hurt anyone, [and] they never said anything bad to them. They were amazing guys," Azimi shared.

The man found dead was identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Selemen Nasri.

Azimi says both men are refugees from Afghanistan who came to America in 2021 when the U.S. pulled out of the region.

"They were also trying to work had and survive a good life here in the United States of America. They always told me they came a long way here to this destination, and unfortunately, that's what happened to them," Azimi added.

He also says Nasri worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan and was hoping for a better life here in America for him and his family.

"He was literally...two days ago, I spoke to him and he said he has a house for his mother in Afghanistan and that he was trying to do better for his mother," Azimi remarked.

People who are friends with the two people involved in the incident said this is a place they come out to grill, hang out by the water and relax.

But when one went underwater, Azimi says the other went in to save him, leaving Azimi feeling empty.

"I lost two of my best friends in this country. I feel lonely," Azimi expressed.

A loneliness he knows won't wash away anytime soon.