Arizona News

97K Arizonans granted voter access despite not providing proof of citizenship

Published 7:04 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court has granted 97,000 people full ballot access, despite not providing proof of citizenship.

A clerical error stated those Arizonans did not provide the necessary documentation and may have been barred as voters.

The Arizona Secretary of State and the Maricopa County Recorder's office petitioned the Arizona Supreme Court with a lawsuit to determine the status of the 97,000 Arizonans.

The Arizona Supreme Court granted the Arizonans full ballot access, only 19 days before early voting begins in the state.

