Arizona voters could be impacted by coding error

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A computer coding error could affect almost 100,000 voter ballots in Arizona. The number also includes about 2,600 voters in Yuma County.

The issue at hand means some voters could have limited choices on the November ballot due to a computer coding error that doesn't show if they provided proof of citizenship.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office made the announcement Tuesday during a press conference as the error was discovered by a Maricopa County Recorder staff member.

All of those affected received driver's licenses issued before 1996.

The recorder's office says most of those affected lean Republican.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says he understand this might bring about conspiracy theories, but that they want to be as transparent as possible when election issues arise.

"We're having this discussion about this...what will be a controversial issue, should be clear evidence, that those of us who are interested in facts and getting the job done well will continue to come forward even if we're going to be inviting some controversy," Fontes said.

State elections officials are looking to the Arizona Supreme Court for guidance as ballots have to be mailed out overseas soon and mail-in ballots have to be sent out in early October.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.