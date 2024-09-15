Siphon Fire burns more than 15,000 acres

SUPERSTITION WILDERNESS, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Siphon Fire continues to burn through remote terrain in Arizona.

The fire, which started on Tuesday around 1:00pm, is burning in a remote area of the Superstition Mountains northeast of Apache Junction.

It has now burned more than 15,000 acres and crews continue to work to increase containment. Evacuations have been ordered for those in Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.