Arizona authorities investigate mall shooting

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Tempe Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of a shooting at Arizona Mills Mall Friday night.

When they arrived on the scene, it was determined that while shots were fired, no one was hurt.

Police conducted multiple sweeps of the entire mall looking for the suspect.

While some mallgoers were able to exit the mall, others were forced to shelter in place until the area was cleared by police.

"A bunch of people started running and yelling, so then, we didn't want to stick around to see what was happening, so we ran further into the store, trying to get to the nearest exit, and then we did hear a few bangs," said one mallgoer.

"Everyone starts running and then when everyone left...started running...saw the officer with the gun, and so I stopped...and I said, 'Let's go. This is not safe,'" said another mallgoer.

"They ran into DD's Discounts and immediately pulled down a cage," said another mallgoer.

Officials say no one was hurt and the suspect fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing.