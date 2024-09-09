Child in Arizona dies after being left inside a hot car

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A child in Arizona died after being left inside a hot car over the weekend.

Authorities in Buckeye were called Sunday after relatives of the three-year-old girl found her unresponsive.

First responders performed CPR and took the child to a hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

The family says they returned from a park earlier in the day and thought everyone had gotten out of the vehicle.

Temperatures in the area had risen above 100-degrees at the time.

"If you're running errands throughout the day, you stop at the store, the kid comes with you. If you stop at home, you're running to grab something. The kid comes with you. Always, the kid has to come with you.," said Clarissa Planalp, Public Information Officer (PIO) with the Buckeye Police Department (BPD).

So far, no one has been arrested.