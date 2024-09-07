Phoenix PD holds procession for officer shot in the line of duty

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A police procession was held for Phoenix Officer Zane Coolidge on Friday after he was shot in the line of duty earlier this week.

A procession fit for a hero: Dozens of first responders flashing their lights to honor Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge, their brother-in-blue who lost his life protecting his community.

On Tuesday night, the five-year veteran of the department was faced with evil after responding to an attempted car break in near 16th Street and McDowell.

Officials say the suspect, 41-year-old Saul Bal, shot Coolidge and Officer Matthew Haney. Haney was released from the hospital Wednesday, saved by his ballistic vest.

However, Coolidge's injuries were too much to overcome. He died in the hospital Friday and leaves behind a loving family including a wife and young baby girl.

"Heartbroken. Just at a loss for words. I thought it was a nightmare," said Hannah Leff, who says Officer Coolidge was her field training officer and she rode with him for six weeks. "I didn't end up staying on the force, but he left an impact on me. He left a print on my heart ,and I think he did for everyone that got to know him."

Leff says Coolidge taught her to treat everyone with kindness: A message she'll continue to carry with her.

"He loves his family. He's very much a family guy. He was always charismatic. He was always so good to every citizen that we ever encountered," Leff shared.

Also at the procession, Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty including in the head in 2021. He and his family calling for prayers for Coolidge's loved ones.

A hero gone but never forgotten.

"Kind to everybody and truly the kindest person I met on the department. This is just a tragedy," Leff expressed.