Arizona News

One child, one adult dead in mobile home fire in Tempe

By ,
today at 5:02 PM
Published 6:01 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A child and an adult are both dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Tempe.

12News says by the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed heavily in the fire, but crews did stop the fire from spreading.

First responders took two adults and one child to the hospital, and they were in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Firefighters are not sure if the smoke detectors in the home were working and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dillon Fuhrman

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

