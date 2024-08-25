U.S. National Guard evacuates tourists and tribal members following flash flood in Arizona

SUPAI, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. National Guard evacuated 104 tourists and tribal members out of a canyon after a flash flood hit Grand Canyon National Park.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs said it provided a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to support the evacuation.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, which is one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe's reservation.

The area is prone to flooding that turns its famous waterfalls brown.

Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park are also continuing to search for Arizona woman Chenoa Nickerson after she was swept into a creek during the flash flood.