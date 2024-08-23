Arizona Supreme Court rules to allow Prop 138 to remain on November ballot

(KYMA, KECY) - A recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling will allow the tipped workers amendment to remain on the November ballot.

Proposition 138, or Prop 138, would allow voters to decide if employers can pay tipped workers 25% less per hour than the minimum wage if they make up the difference in tips.

Currently, Arizona businesses can pay tipped workers $3 less than the current minimum wage as long as their take-home pay, including tips, reaches at least minimum wage.

Andrew Gould, former Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, and current partner at Holtzman Vogel, shares some of the differing views.

"On one hand, you want people to be able to make a living, to be able to buy food, to pay rent. And that's the idea of minimum wage. On the other side of the coin, you don't want the minimum wage to be so high that businesses can't hire workers anymore, or they can't afford to pay, or they'll start to lay off staff," Gould shared.

Arizona voters will have their say on Prop 138 at the poll this November.