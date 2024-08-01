Skip to Content
Arizona News

Child dies after being left in hot car in Cordes Lake

canva
By
Published 11:52 AM

CORDES LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A child has died after being left in a hot car July 30, according to a press release from Kids and Car Safety.

The infant died in Cordes Lake, Arizona, making it the 17th confirmed child death in a hot car so far in 2024, according to Kids and Car Safety.

The group also gives stats for the following:

  • This is the second hot car car death in Arizona in 2024
  • This is the 12th confirmed hot car death in July of 2024
Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content