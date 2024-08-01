Child dies after being left in hot car in Cordes Lake
CORDES LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A child has died after being left in a hot car July 30, according to a press release from Kids and Car Safety.
The infant died in Cordes Lake, Arizona, making it the 17th confirmed child death in a hot car so far in 2024, according to Kids and Car Safety.
The group also gives stats for the following:
- This is the second hot car car death in Arizona in 2024
- This is the 12th confirmed hot car death in July of 2024