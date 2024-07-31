Arizona police release body cam footage of child murder suspect arrest

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new development in the murder case against a Phoenix mother accused of smothering her three young children to death.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police released new body cam video showing their response to the 911 call in January of 2020. First responders found the three young children, all under the age of four, dead.

The video shows Rachel Henry screaming and crying outside the home.

Authorities say she initially told them she gave her children medicine and put them down for a nap, but they say she later confessed to smothering the children.

She has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty. She has pleaded not guilty.

The trial has been set for March of next year.