Sand Stone Fire burns thousands of acres

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A large brush fire burning northeast of Fountain Hills in the East Valley has led to road closures and evacuation preparations for some area residents.

As of Monday at 10:00am, the Sand Stone Fire has burned 12,985 acres with 0% containment. It was found to be lightning-caused and is growing rapidly.

Around 11:00am, Monday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said residents in Sunflower should be in the "SET" position and preparing to evacuate.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the southbound lanes of State Route (SR) 87 on Sunday as a result of the Sand Stone Fire. The highway remains closed from SR 188 to Bush Highway. The northbound lanes are currently unaffected.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area, as there is no estimated time for the southbound lanes to reopen.

The fire is spreading north and east, and smoke is highly visible from nearby outlying communities.