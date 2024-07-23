CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning streaks across the Arizona sky

PHOENIX (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Lightning streaked across the sky in north Phoenix, Arizona, as storms approached the city on July 21.

Footage filmed by X user @Code3Az shows lightning bolts flashing in the distance near Moon Hill.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorms were developing in the region on Sunday afternoon, bringing wind gusts of up to 50 mph and whipping up dust in parts of Southern Maricopa County.

Thunderstorm activity dissipated later in the evening, according to the NWS.