Arizona fire burns over 28,000 acres, started by lightning

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Fire crews working the out-of-control Freeman Fire burning in Pinal County, AZ, issued a warning on Saturday that an increased threat of thunderstorms could whip up winds leading to more extreme fire behavior in what has become the state's largest wildfire this year, according to KOLD.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said a lightning strike last Thursday, sparked the Freeman Fire roughly 50 miles north of Tucson, which as of Saturday, had scorched 28,026 acres with no containment, according to KOLD.

The fast-moving wildfire needed just one day to become the state's largest this year, according to KOLD.

No evacuation orders have been issued but the fire was threatening nearby communication towers and power lines, according to KOLD.