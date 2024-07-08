Arizona couple to have dream wedding thanks to a customer

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona couple will get to have their dream wedding thanks to the kindness of strangers.

For 18 months, they'd been working two jobs to save for the big day. Then, the future groom had an idea: He started leaving a note with his Uber Eats deliveries thanking customers for the tip, and providing his Venmo in case they'd like to donate towards the wedding.

One customer was so touched by the note, she put it on TikTok. The post went viral and users began donating to the cause.

Now, they've saved up enough for their dream wedding with time to spare.

Bonded for life

It may be the first time they've met in person, but Paul Slobodzian, his fiancé Aly Perkins and Erica Hernandez are certainly bonded for life.

"It's been two weeks, but it feels like it's been two months," Slobodzian expressed.

It all began with a food delivery. For the past eighteen months, the soon-to-be husband and wife have worked second jobs as Uber Eats drivers to help pay for a dream wedding without taking on too much debt.

"We had monthly quotas. We had nightly quotas, [and] we were real organized about it," Perkins shared.

"That was it"

Slobodzian decided to pass on a personal note with each order he dropped off that included his Venmo if the customer felt like donating towards their wedding.

"He would come home from work and he would write about 25 notes," Perkins remarked.

Two weeks ago, one of those hand written notes found its way into Hernandez's Chipotle order.

"When it said, 'I'm working on the side to give my fiancé the wedding she deserves,' that was it. That's all it took," Hernandez detailed.

Admitted romantic

An admitted romantic herself, Hernandez decided to not only donate, but post the note on TikTok.

"It just kept climbing, and climbing. The views got higher and higher," Hernandez spoke.

"I love Aly with all my heart, and even if we had to work the day up before our wedding to make it happen, we would have done it," Slobodzian further shared.

Well, they don't have to because Hernandez's post has now been seen 32 million times, and along with it, heartfelt donations from around the globe.

"It's alarming how positive it's been and the scope that it's reached," Slobodzian added.

"Feels too good to be true," Perkins said.

Well-deserved name to the guest list

The couple has now reached their savings goal with two months to spare with Perkins adding, "It's beautiful because it's not just the Venmo's that were a gift, it's the time back. We probably got 300 hours worth of driving back to spend together and that's truly a gift."

But when they do get hitched, they've added a well deserved name to the guest list: Hernandez herself.

"I was formally invited to the wedding and I'm super excited," Hernandez remarked.

Slobodzian and Perkins are set to take the walk down the aisle in September.