Nine people injured after hot air balloon got caught in dust devil

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least nine people were injured when a tethered hot air balloon ride in Arizona got caught in a dust devil.

It happened at the Independence Day Fair in Williams when authorities say a sudden thermal gust of wind caused the tethered balloon to break free, crashing into nearby tents, a building and parked cars.

The balloon was weighed down by three propane tanks, But it wasn't enough to keep it from getting blown away.

Of the nine injured people, three were taken to a hospital in Flagstaff.

No word on their condition.