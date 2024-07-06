Body of missing Arizona woman found, husband pleads guilty

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The body of a woman reported missing by her husband in Flagstaff, Arizona was found Friday morning.

Authorities say Daniel Paduchowski reported his 45-year-old wife, Kelly Paduchowski, missing Sunday night after telling police she never returned from going for a swim and run.

Police began investigating, but the missing persons case quickly moved to a homicide investigation after her car was located on the other side of town.

Paduchowski, 58, was arrested a day later and authorities say he took a plea deal, pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

The plea deal included providing information about his wife's remains, the location of her cellphone, car keys and a weapon allegedly used to kill her.

Paduchowski will serve a 16-year sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

Authorities did not provide any details about what led to the killing, nor did the plea agreement include a possible motive.