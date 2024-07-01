Skip to Content
BLM asking for input on proposed Solar Energy project

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is asking for input on their Socorro Solar Energy Project, taking place in southeastern La Paz County.

The project is said to produce renewable energy. More information about the project area can be found on BLM's website here.

“The public’s input during scoping will help inform the BLM’s development of a range of alternatives that will be analyzed,” said William Mack, Colorado River District Manager. “We invite our federal, state, tribal, as well as local partners, stakeholders, and the public to participate in scoping.”

Input can be submitted by e-mail at BLM_AZ_CRD_SOLAR@blm.gov or in the project's website here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

