Missing Person – Braonain McGinnis

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Braonain Dakota McGinnis was last seen December 21, 2023 and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone knows about his whereabouts.

McGinnis is described as 5'11" and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

His father says McGinnis normally worked a night shift but never returned home or made it to work on the night of December 21. McGinnis's phone also stopped near the back entrance of the Marley Station Mall in Maryland.

Arizona DPS troopers later found his car, a Hyundai Accent sedan, January 3, 2024 between House Rock Road and Jacob Lake Inn near milepost 570. The car did not have a license plate and little gas left in the tank.

Anyone with information on McGinnis's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at (928) 774-4523.