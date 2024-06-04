Seasonal fire restrictions placed in Arizona due to increased fire risk

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said it is implementing season Stage 1 fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands including Yuma County.

The restrictions are effective on Thursday, June 6, at 8 a.m.

According to BLM, fire managers noted an increase in wildfire activity expected to peak as the weather gets hotter and drier.

These fire restrictions help limit activities on public lands known to be the most common causes of wildfires.

Here are the following restrictions beginning on Thursday:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal law, and regulations. This restriction also includes the Phoenix District’s developed recreational shooting sites: Baldy Mountain, Box Canyon, Church Camp Road, and Saddleback Mountain.

Welding or the use of any torch or metal cutting or grinding implement.

BLM said fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited all year on federally managed lands in Arizona.

However, pressurized liquid, or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed.

BLM advises when using a portable stove, ensure the area is clear of grass and other vegetation and on a stable surface to prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Here are some tips from BLM to help prevent wildfires:

Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle window and use an ashtray instead.

Never park a vehicle over dry grass as the underside of a vehicle can get hot enough to ignite the vegetation.

Make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition, and tires are well inflated, and check for any dragging metal or chains from towed trailers.

According to BLM, violation of restrictions is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. Violators will also be held responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

BLM suggests residents and visitors check with their respective county and municipal governments for more information on fire restrictions in their areas.

Click HERE for the fire restrictions map for Arizona and New Mexico and other information.