Skip to Content
Arizona News

Bobcat fights a rattlesnake in the Arizona desert

By , ,
today at 5:52 AM
Published 6:04 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New images have surfaced showing a physical interaction with two of desert's most recognizable animals in Arizona.

The video was recently posted by Saguaro National Park. The bobcat can be seen swatting at a rattlesnake as the snake tries to retreat into the desert shubbery. Then, the bobcat frantically jumps into the air as the venomous snake attempts to defend itself.

Bobcats are known to eat a variety of small animals including rabbits, birds, lizards and snakes. Their fast-moving reflexes help them avoid the rattlesnake's toxic bite.

The incident ended with the wildcat strolling off with the snake in its mouth.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content