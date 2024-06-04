Bobcat fights a rattlesnake in the Arizona desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New images have surfaced showing a physical interaction with two of desert's most recognizable animals in Arizona.

The video was recently posted by Saguaro National Park. The bobcat can be seen swatting at a rattlesnake as the snake tries to retreat into the desert shubbery. Then, the bobcat frantically jumps into the air as the venomous snake attempts to defend itself.

Bobcats are known to eat a variety of small animals including rabbits, birds, lizards and snakes. Their fast-moving reflexes help them avoid the rattlesnake's toxic bite.

The incident ended with the wildcat strolling off with the snake in its mouth.