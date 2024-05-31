Senator Kelly visits Arizona Planned Parenthood clinic to meet with health providers

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tempe and met with staff and providers to discuss the challenges they're facing with the two abortion bans.

Senator Kelly was able to tour the facility and meet with Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Angela Florez,

He also heard from healthcare providers to hear their experiences and learn more about the services offered.

Senator Kelly also spoke in a press conference at the clinic and highlighted the uncertainty Arizona women and doctors face.

He also mentioned the long-term impact of restrictive laws on Arizona's healthcare workforce.

“Women used to have the right, here in our state, to make this decision—which is often a hard decision— but make it with them and their doctor. And now that right is gone. And as Angela talked about, it's very confusing," stated Senator Kelly. “The number of residency applications to be a resident, to become a doctor in our state, providing any kind of care—those applications are down 20%, and for OB/GYNs the number of applications is down 25%. [...] Ultimately, the answer to this is to codify Roe at the federal level."