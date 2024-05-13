Pickup truck crashes into an Arizona home

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A truck crashed into a home in Arizona over the weekend, narrowly missing a sleeping baby.

Still in disbelief, Josue Martinez-Rojo can't find the right words to describe the state of his home.

"So many things...This could happen to anybody. What a coincidence it happened to us," Martinez-Rojo expressed.

But, he can recall the noise and feeling of a pickup truck plowing into his house early Sunday morning.

"I'm hearing screeches and then I heard a big thump...It shook the house. It was kind of like a little earthquake...He was kind of close to hitting the baby so we were just freaked out to see if anything happened to her," Martinez-Rojo explained.

The crib the baby was in is now broken and visible from 19th Avenue as crews board up the home.

"Everything happened fast," Martinez-Rojo shared.

The damage is significant, but the family says they're thankful no one was hurt.

"It could have been so much worse," Martinez-Rojo remarked.