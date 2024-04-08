Tucson woman pleads guilty to poisoning husband’s coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Tucson woman accused of poisoning her husband's coffee pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of adding poison or a harmful substance to food.

KGUN 9 News reported Melody Johnson accepted a plea agreement in Pima County Superior Court Monday morning.

The crimes were caught on home surveillance video in July of 2023.

Johnson told the judge she understood the plea and admitted to putting bleach into the water reservoir of a coffee maker.

She then used the device to make coffee for her husband.

Johnson will be sentenced next month where she will face possible prison time, probation, and a fine of $150,000.