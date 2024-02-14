Better Business Bureau Pacific Southwest welcomes Joe Ducey to its team

Better Business Bureau said it has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Pacific Southwest announced Joe Ducey has been appointed as the Associate Vice President of Public Engagement and Investigative Outreach.

Joe will be spotlighting businesses for their ethical conduct, and offering guidance on essential factors that consumers should consider when choosing trustworthy companies.

He will also give insightful purchasing advice and amplify discussions on business and consumer trends through a BBB podcast, interviews, and local engagement with integrity-driven enterprises.

Joe Ducey has had a distinguished career as an investigative journalist for over two decades.

He is recognized for his commitment to empowering consumers with the knowledge needed to make informed purchasing decisions.

Joe has also headed the 25-person Let Joe Know/BBB volunteer team for over the past decade while at ABC 15 in Phoenix.

He helped Arizonans save, or recoup, millions of dollars.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the BBB family. As an advocate for ethical business practices, Joe’s expertise will not only propel BBB's mission but further solidify the value of BBB accreditation when seeking trustworthy companies to do business with. Joe's longstanding relationship with BBB speaks volumes about his dedication to fostering integrity and will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to promote ethical standards in our community," stated Matthew Fehling, President & CEO of BBB Pacific Southwest.