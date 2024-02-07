Bucks’ Khris Middleton sprains ankle, leaves game against Suns in first quarter

PHOENIX (AP) - Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Middleton twisted his ankle when landing on Suns forward Kevin Durant's foot after he attempted a jumper. Durant was called for a foul and it was upgraded to a Flagrant-1 after officials judged that Durant didn't give Middleton space to land.

Middleton stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, but was limping and eventually went back to the locker room.

The 32-year-old Middleton is averaging 15 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season.