U.S. Senate passes bill raising Border Patrol overtime pay

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema's measure was included in the defense bill

(KYMA, KECY) - The annual bipartisan defense bill which included Senators Kelly and Sinema's measure to raise overtime pay for Border Patrol agents was passed by the U.S. Senate.

The purpose of the measure is due to the surge of migrants at the Southwest border which leaves Arizona communities, agents, and migrants in crisis.

Senators Kelly and Sinema said the legislation is headed to the House for passage and then to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

“During a crisis when Border Patrol agents are working around the clock to process migrants and secure the border, this will get them the overtime pay they deserve,” said Kelly.

“Border Patrol agents are pulling double duty keeping Arizona families safe as we face a historic surge of migrants at our border. We’re delivering real resources that help them do their jobs, keep Arizona families and communities safe, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants,” said Sinema, Chair of the Border Management Subcommittee.

The Senators'amendment restores overtime pay to time and a half for scheduled overtime for experienced Border Patrol agents.

And agents have been working around the clock, including in the Lukeville, Arizona area.

So many migrants were showing up there that Customs and Border Protection had to close the Port of Entry to process all the migrants.

No word when that port will reopen.