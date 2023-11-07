Local high school teacher selected to create an award

Arizona Creative Excellence Awards happened on October 19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holly Hendrick, a Cibola High School ceramics teacher, was chosen among 30 artists to create an award that was presented at the Arizona Creative Excellence Awards.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said five artists, including Henrick, were selected to create an award.

This was the first time an artist from Yuma was selected for the special event.

“By being selected and representing Yuma, I'm being a good role model to my students,” Hendrick said. “For them to be able to see what a working professional artist looks like and what they do, I think that’s really important. I’m an example of how artists can make a living in the real world and be a part of this community.”

YUHSD said the Arizona Citizens for the Arts looked through 30 artists' social media pages to review their artwork and creative style.

Hendrick was chosen based on her aesthetic abstract art, said YUHSD.

“The artwork bears the title ‘Crystals,’” Hendrick said as she described her art piece. “Just as a caterpillar undergoes a beautiful transformation into a butterfly, the creative process similarly experiences a profound metamorphosis. This artistic endeavor draws inspiration from the person whom the award is named after, a person with a deep affection for butterflies.”

YUHSD said Hendrick's ceramic art piece was presented to Judy Phillips, recipient of the Oonagh Award.

The Oonagh Award celebrates individuals and organizations who have created innovative collaborations and partnerships and continue to make an impact in the creative community.

The Arizona Creative Excellence Awards is a yearly event to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions to the Arizona arts community, including the passion of those who support the arts, said YUHSD.

It was also previously known as the Governor's Art Awards and is presented by the Arizona Citizens for the Arts and the Office of the Governor of Arizona.