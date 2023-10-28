Skip to Content
Missing Arizona teen found after father pleaded for his safe return

today at 8:02 AM
Published 8:09 AM

GILBERT, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The search for a missing 16-year-old Gilbert boy, Blaze Thibaudeau, is over, as he was found thousands of miles away.

This comes after Thibaudeau's father, Ben, pleaded for his son's safe return after his mother, Spring, his 24-year-old sister Abigail (who also goes by Abi), and his uncle Brook suddenly took him to Idaho because of Spring's doomsday beliefs.

The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Thibaudeau was located safely at the Alcan Port of Entry along the eastern Alaska border.

He was with his mother, who doesn’t have custody of him, his uncle and sister. Spring and Hale had warrants out for their arrests in connection to the disappearance, and Alaska State Troopers arrested them.

It’s unclear when they will be extradited to Arizona.

