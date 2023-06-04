One dead, nine injured in Arizona multi-car crash

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead, and nine others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to a five-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Coolidge Street, south of Camelback Road, around 12:45pm. Police say three cars were heading north when one driver attempted to pass another vehicle, but lost control.

The driver then struck the other two cars. However, the at-fault driver and another car went into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles heading south. Phoenix Fire says a total of 10 people were injured. Among the injured was 68-year-old Martha Alicia Cervantes Inzunza, who was hospitalized but later died.

Investigators say the others involved in the collision had non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe impairment and speed were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.