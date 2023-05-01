Arizona Criminal Justice Commission to honor fallen officers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (AZCJC) will honor officers who put their lives on the line for their communities.

This is in observance of Peace Officer Memorial Week. The memorial service will begin at 7:00pm Monday at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

“On behalf of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, we honor four brave officers that lost their lives during their service to their communities," stated Steve Stahl, Commission Chairman. “We are truly grateful to all of our men and women in law enforcement who embody tradition, honor and service, and risk their lives on a daily basis for our safety."

According to AZCJC, the officers that will be memorialized are the following:

Antonio Lopez, Sr.

Photo Credit: Arizona Criminal Justice Commission

Richard Lopez

Photo Credit: Arizona Criminal Justice Commission

Jason Southard

Photo Credit: Arizona Criminal Justice Commission

Jesus Lara

Photo Credit: Arizona Criminal Justice Commission

“At the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, we join with our fellow Arizonans to acknowledge and honor these brave officers that gave their lives serving their communities. Whether from COVID or in the line of duty, they are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for Arizona,” said Andrew T. LeFevre, Executive director of AZCJC.

If you want to attend the event, then you must register on Senate lawn of the Arizona State Capitol. Registration will begin at 5:30pm.

