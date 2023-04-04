Three Arizonans found dead in double murder-homicide

MESA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman and her two children were found dead in what Mesa Police are investigating as a double murder-suicide.

The woman's boyfriend told police he returned home to find his 46-year-old girlfriend, her 21-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter dead.

Police say each was found in a different room.

At this point, they say it appears the 21-year-old killed his mother and sister and then himself.

Their names have not been released.