today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:00 PM

Arizona officer shot and rushed to hospital

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An police officer is hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in south Phoenix.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday on Atlanta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road, were crews were dispatched to reports of a shooting. While details from Phoenix police are limited, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) confirms that an officer was shot.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the neighborhood. ATF agents are also heading to the scene.

Phoenix Police are investigating a critical incident in the area of 9th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue. PIO will be responding, scene is still active avoid the area. Officer has been taken to the hospital.

Traffic restrictions will be in place all around the neighborhood.

