Arizona News
By
today at 9:01 AM
Published 9:11 AM

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour begins in Arizona this weekend

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras Tour" made its debut in Glendale Friday.

Glendale played host to the tours first two shows, renaming itself "Swift City" for the occasion.

The name change wasn't all just hype either. It was well warranted.

The Eras Tour broke records well before the kick-off show, selling over two million on Ticketmaster in only the first day they went on sale.

The tour is Swift's first in five years, only adding to the fans anticipation.

The tour will run from March all the way until early August, making it one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

