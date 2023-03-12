Skip to Content
Arizona News
today at 9:48 AM
Body of shooting victim found west of Casa Grande Mountains

Pixabay

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a body west of the Casa Grande Mountains.

Casa Grande police said the body of a man was found around 5 a.m. Saturday after receiving calls about that someone had been shot in a roadway near a shooting range.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 30s. His identity hasn’t been confirmed yet and police said they had no immediate information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Casa Grande is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Phoenix.

