Travel advisories for spring break travel

Many college students going on spring break next week

YUMA, Arizona. (KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wants to remind students about being aware of their surroundings if they’re traveling outside of the country.

FBI Phoenix advises the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and use caution.

Some dangers to be on the look out for: theft, fraud and kidnapping.

Joe Mario Patron who agrees with the advisory, tells his friends and close family when traveling "have constant communication with your loved ones and make sure you have enough money for your travels."

The FBI also advises to use the buddy system when traveling.

J. Bailey and her kids will travel for spring break she agrees and plans to do exactly that. Her kids will travel but she says “not without me.”

Patron says “make sure people are in contact with you…. and communication is key.”

Travelers are encouraged to check the travel advisories for their intended destinations.