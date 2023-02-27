15 vehicle car crash prompts lane closure on Arizona highway

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in Arizona said that an estimated 15 vehicle crash occurred on Sunday. This led to lane closures on the interstate.

The crash occurred on I-17 at Anthem Way and temporarily closed all of the highway's southbound lanes, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

Authorities have not verified the exact number, but they believed that approximately 15 vehicles were involved.

At this time, there are no reports of any deaths, and the Department of Public Safety said that the injuries sustained by those involved were non-life-threatening.

While road crews moved the vehicles off the highway, they were still working to have all lanes reopened.

More details surrounding the crash are developing.