Skip to Content
Arizona News
By ,
today at 6:41 AM
Published 6:55 AM

15 vehicle car crash prompts lane closure on Arizona highway

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in Arizona said that an estimated 15 vehicle crash occurred on Sunday. This led to lane closures on the interstate.

The crash occurred on I-17 at Anthem Way and temporarily closed all of the highway's southbound lanes, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

Authorities have not verified the exact number, but they believed that approximately 15 vehicles were involved.

At this time, there are no reports of any deaths, and the Department of Public Safety said that the injuries sustained by those involved were non-life-threatening.

While road crews moved the vehicles off the highway, they were still working to have all lanes reopened.

More details surrounding the crash are developing.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content