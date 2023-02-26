Phoenix PD investigates officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Saturday.

"Phoenix Police Department responded to a call of a subject that was drinking and driving in the area of Central avenue and Bell road...this original call came out about 2:30 pm...when officers responded to the area the individual that was calling 911 was constantly updating 911 dispatch who in turn was notifying the police department on the exact movements of this individual that was driving," said Sgt. Brian Bower.

The incident left one man dead.

"The man, while they were going through the investigation, began making his way toward the driver door... reached in and grabbed the gun from the pocket of the driver door. The officer noticed this immediately and began struggling with the individual for that gun and control of that firearm. During that struggle, the second officer came over and that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred."

Bower also added, "Phoenix Fire Department were called, they responded to the scene...they transported this man to a local hospital where he did die from his injuries."

However, there were no injuries to the officers.

The Phoenix Police Department held a press conference addressing the incident and noted plans to follow the city's transparency policies when it comes to releasing items of the investigation to the public.

"Within 14 days, the body camera video and several other items of this investigation will be provided to members of the community," Bower concluded.