Arizona sheriffs show support for local law enforcement at border hearing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sheriffs from across the state of Arizona made their way to Yuma city hall.

Together, a sign of unity for their comrades in Yuma county.

Sheriff Mark Lamb from Pinal County says it's all about showing strength in numbers.

“Well first of all we’re here to support the sheriff…second of all I think the border crisis is one of the major crisis facing the county right now and I thought it was important to support to not only to Sheriff Wilmott and the Yuma community, Yuma county but also to show support the congressman who brought this hearing on scene to see first hand what was going on…I wanted to support them," said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Lamb who serves as President of the Arizona Sheriff’s Association said that the border problem cannot be solved without the support and understanding of the issues on the ground.

Also making the trip to Yuma, Sheriff William Ponce from La Paz County said “myself and my chief deputy drove here approximately two hours…collectively all the sheriffs decided that it was important for us all to be here some from different locations some from all the way near New Mexico border.”

The sheriffs agreed that making the effort to show up today mattered. It's all part of fighting the good fight.