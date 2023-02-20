AZ coffee shop forced to close temporarily due to bomb threat

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A coffee shop in Arizona was forced to close temporarily after receiving a bomb threat during a drag story hour event on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Brick Road Coffee Shop became the target of protests and harassment.

The LGBTQ owned and friendly business was holding a story hour event, hosted by a drag queen.

The event drew the attention of the far-right extremist group: The Proud Boys.

Shortly after 10:00am, the coffee shop received a bomb threat over the internet.

According to police, officers were already on scene at the Brick Road Coffee when the threat was made, and there were no injuries or bombs located.

The coffee shop decided to cancel the in-person event and evacuate the building.

They moved the event to an online platform, livestreamed over Facebook, Instagram and YouTube that took place later that Sunday.