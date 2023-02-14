Skip to Content
By
today at 11:40 AM
Published 10:58 AM

NAU expands nursing program with grant

NAU received a $6.4 million grant to expand its accelerated nursing program to 16 months. 

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the nursing shortage continues putting a strain on hospitals nationwide, the Arizona Department of Health provides funds to Northern Arizona University for its nursing program. 

The grant also includes full tuition scholarships to 240 students among all their locations. 

"Specifically to Yuma, we anticipate 40 students will be awarded those scholarships," said Janina Johnson, NAU's School of Nursing executive director. "Our application cycle does open in April." 

After graduation, each scholarship recipient is required to work for four years as a nurse in Arizona.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

