NAU expands nursing program with grant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the nursing shortage continues putting a strain on hospitals nationwide, the Arizona Department of Health provides funds to Northern Arizona University for its nursing program.

NAU received a $6.4 million grant to expand its accelerated nursing program to 16 months.

The grant also includes full tuition scholarships to 240 students among all their locations.

"Specifically to Yuma, we anticipate 40 students will be awarded those scholarships," said Janina Johnson, NAU's School of Nursing executive director. "Our application cycle does open in April."

After graduation, each scholarship recipient is required to work for four years as a nurse in Arizona.