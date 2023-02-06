GasBuddy releases weekly gas price update for Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since last week, the gas prices for the state of Arizona fell 4.4 cents per gallon. According to a GasBuddy survey, this averages of $3.47/g.

While prices in Arizona are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, prices for the state stands 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national price of diesel also fell 5.2 cents last week, ranging to $4.60/g.

Overall, the cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $2.99/g. On the other hand, the most expensive and highest price was $5.09/g. This is a difference of $2.10/g.

Gas prices for the last ten years

Here is a list of gas prices in Arizona and the national average dating back ten years:

February 6, 2022: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 6, 2021: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 6, 2020: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 6, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 6, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 6, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

February 6, 2016: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 6, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

February 6, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

February 6, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

Neighboring areas

Concurrently, here are the neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Las Vegas- $3.89/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.86/g.

Phoenix- $3.53/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

Tucson- $3.28/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

GasBuddy representative speaks

"For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we're likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell off. And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today's declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we're likely to eventually see increases again down the road."