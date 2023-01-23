GasBuddy releases gas price updates for the state of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The average gas prices in Arizona rose 3.3 cents per gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy report, this averages $3.40/g as of Monday.

Prices in Arizona are 3.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago while prices in Arizona are 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Also, the national price of diesel rose 2.6 cents, standing at $4.60/g.

Overall, the cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $2.55/g. On the other hand, the most expensive and highest price was $5.09/g. This is a difference of $2.54/g.

Ten year gas prices

By comparison, here is a list of gas prices dating back ten years:

January 23, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 23, 2021: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 23, 2020: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 23, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

January 23, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 23, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 23, 2016: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 23, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 23, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 23, 2013: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas

At the same time, here is a list of neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Las Vegas- $3.80/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

Phoenix- $3.44/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.40/g.

Tucson- $3.20/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12/g.

GasBuddy rep's response

"Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Additionally, "Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn't been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating."