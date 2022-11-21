McNary man sentenced to 180 months for Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States District Judge sentenced a McNary man to 180 months in prison, according to a press release.

For further context, 26-year-old Keenan Sherman Johnson previously pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child.

In October 2018, the victim disclosed to her school counselor that Johnson had repeatedly sexually abused her several years before.

After the authorities arrested and questioned Johnson, he admitted committing some of the acts and apologized.

Following his prison sentence, the state will have Johnson, a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, on lifetime supervision.

The sentencing occurred on November 7, 2022.