Arizona’s undocumented students no longer denied in-state tuition

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Undocumented students in Arizona can no longer be denied in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Last week, Voters in the state passed proposition 308.

It effectively reverses proposition 300, which passed in 2006.

That law prohibited undocumented students from receiving in-state tuition rates or state-funded financial aid.

Prop 308 passed narrowly by less than 60,000 votes.

19 other states allow undocumented students to receive in-state tuition rates which include Texas and Florida, which have been in the news recently for anti-immigration policies.