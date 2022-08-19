Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested after relative hurt￼

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home.

The Gallup Independent reported Wednesday that 36-year-old Alray Nelson — who also is the executive director of Navajo Nation Pride — is facing charges of aggravated battery and evading or obstructing an officer.

Court documents state that Nelson allegedly pushed a relative down some stairs.

That caused the relative to be knocked unconscious briefly when that person hit their head on a glass coffee table. Nelson declined to comment on the case Thursday when reached by The Associated Press.